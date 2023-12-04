Nomination papers of 24 in five Dhaka seats cancelled

The announcement of the names of valid and rejected candidates commenced at 9:00 am on Monday from the office of the Dhaka Divisional Commissioner.

As per the announcement of the returning officer, the nomination papers of five candidates of the ruling Awami League in Dhaka-4 to Dhaka-8 have been declared valid.

Overall, the nomination forms of 50 candidates, including their candidatures, have been considered valid.

However, the nomination form of Hasibur Rahman, councillor of ward no. 26 of the city corporation, for Dhaka-7 constituency has been cancelled.