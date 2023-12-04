Nomination papers of 24 in five Dhaka seats cancelled

Nomination papers of 24 candidates in five constituencies out of 15 in Dhaka city have been cancelled.
The returning officer for these constituencies, Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Sabirul Islam, announced the cancellation of these candidates’ nomination papers “due to various discrepancies”.
The announcement of the names of valid and rejected candidates commenced at 9:00 am on Monday from the office of the Dhaka Divisional Commissioner.
As per the announcement of the returning officer, the nomination papers of five candidates of the ruling Awami League in Dhaka-4 to Dhaka-8 have been declared valid.
Overall, the nomination forms of 50 candidates, including their candidatures, have been considered valid.
However, the nomination form of Hasibur Rahman, councillor of ward no. 26 of the city corporation, for Dhaka-7 constituency has been cancelled.
The reasons cited for the cancellation was that he did not resign from the councillor post and is a loan defaulter.
Additionally, the nomination form of Kamrul Hasan, a leader of Awami League’s volunteer wing, Swechhasebak League, of Dhaka city south, has been cancelled for Dhaka-5 seat. He had participated in the election as an independent candidate.
Outside the city
The nomination papers of Awami League’s Salman Fazlur Rahman and Jatiya Party’s Salma Islam have been deemed valid for Dhaka-1 seat, along with five more candidates from other parties.
For Dhaka-2 seat, the nomination papers of AL’s Kamrul Islam and JaPa’s Shakil Ahmed have been declared valid.
However, Islami Oikya Jote’s Ashraf Ali Jehadi’s nomination papers were cancelled due to “insufficient evidence in the affidavit”.
Besides, Zaker Party’s Abul Kalam’s candidature for this seat has been suspended due to issues with filing income tax returns.