BNP leader Salahuddin personally congratulates DUCSU winners

Referring to media reports claiming that a Shibir panel had won the DUCSU election, Salahuddin Ahmed said, “To my knowledge, Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir did not take part in the DUCSU election.”

He questioned whether any panel had been nominated in the name of Chhatra Shibir or under its banner.

Raising the question of whether the DUCSU results would have any impact on national politics, the BNP standing committee member said, “Many leaders who once served as DUCSU VP or GS are now in national politics, while some have faded away. Among those who were part of major political organisations, some have entered parliament. The rest are still fighting and struggling to get there. It would not be right for me to mention names, but I wish them a bright future.”

The BNP standing committee member said the struggle to change the political culture must continue, and a new trend of political culture must be established.

He said, “If we do not want the rise or resurgence of fascism, if we do not want a system of personal dictatorship or party dictatorship, if we do not want parliamentary autocracy and do not desire a one-party state, then we must uphold the continuity of a new democratic political culture.”