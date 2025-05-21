‘EC fully neutral, no comment on political statements’
The election commission does not want to make any comment on political activities or give any reaction to any political remarks.
Election commissioner Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah made the comment while asked about the ongoing protest of National Citizen Party (NCP) on restructuring the EC and holding local government elections.
The commissioner claimed the EC has been doing its duties with complete neutrality.
The commissioner made the comment after a meeting of the EC at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city’s Agargaon today, Wednesday. The NCP leaders and activists were holding protests outside at that time.
The NCP has raised questions about the neutrality of the EC. In response to that, Abul Fazal said the EC does not want to comment on any political remarks and the EC will continue to work impartially.
About the demand of holding the local government elections first, Abul Fazal said it is not the jurisdiction of the EC to decide which elections will be held first.
“It’s for the government to decide which elections to be held first in light of the changed circumstances. EC is only entrusted to hold the elections,” said the election commissioner.
On 27 March, the First Joint District Judge and Electoral Tribunal of Dhaka declared BNP leader Ishraque Hossain as the mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation.
Following this verdict, the EC officially published a gazette notification on 27 April declaring Ishraque as the mayor.
The EC's decision not to appeal the tribunal's verdict has sparked criticism.
Regarding the issue, commissioner Abul Fazal stated that the EC has reviewed all relevant electoral laws and regulations, and found that there is no provision for the EC to become a party in such cases.
He also noted that there is no precedent of the EC proactively getting involved with such matters in the past.