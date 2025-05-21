‘EC fully neutral, no comment on political statements’

The election commission does not want to make any comment on political activities or give any reaction to any political remarks.

Election commissioner Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah made the comment while asked about the ongoing protest of National Citizen Party (NCP) on restructuring the EC and holding local government elections.

The commissioner claimed the EC has been doing its duties with complete neutrality.

The commissioner made the comment after a meeting of the EC at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city’s Agargaon today, Wednesday. The NCP leaders and activists were holding protests outside at that time.