13th JS elections: Total candidates 1,981 with 288 of BNP and 224 of Jamaat

A total of 1,981 candidates are contesting the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) elections in 298 constituencies.

Of them, 1,732 are candidates from 51 registered political parties, while 249 are independent candidates.

Tuesday was the final day for the withdrawal of nominations. A day later, on Wednesday night, the Election Commission (EC) released party-wise candidate statistics for the 298 constituencies.

Voting will be held in all 300 parliamentary seats on 12 February. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations in Pabna-1 and Pabna-2 has been extended until 24 January.