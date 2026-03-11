Jamaat provides explanation of ameer’s letter seeking ministerial status for adviser

According to the statement, the incident reported in the media took place approximately two weeks ago.

At that time, Professor Mahmudul Hasan was serving as the foreign affairs adviser to the Jamaat ameer.

He had been assigned the responsibility of sending a letter to the Foreign Minister in order to clarify certain positions of Jamaat-e-Islami regarding the country’s foreign affairs.

The statement said, “However, he included several matters in the letter beyond those instructed by the ameer and sent it to the ministry. In particular, the section in the letter referring to ministerial status was not included in the ameer’s instructions.”

The letter from the office of the Opposition Leader, Shafiqur Rahman, was sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 22 February.

Written on the official letterhead of the National Parliament and signed by Shafiqur Rahman, the letter addressed to Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman requested that Mahmudul Hasan be posted to the ministry with the status of a minister.

It also stated that such an appointment would enable the opposition party’s “foreign policy positions” to be presented to the government, reviewed and help maintain “balance” in international relations.