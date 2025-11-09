It's not the government’s duty to serve any party’s interests: Tarique Rahman

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has said that one of the key responsibilities of the current interim government is to establish a democratic government that is accountable and answerable to the people through their votes. He also added, “It is certainly not the duty of this government to serve any party’s interests.”

Tarique Rahman made these remarks while addressing the ‘Hindu Representatives Conference 2025’ as the chief guest, joining virtually from London. The event was organised by the Matua Bahujan Samaj Oikya Jote on Saturday afternoon at the Krishibid Institute auditorium in Dhaka.

Leaders and members from various Hindu organisations and temple management committees attended the conference. The programme began with the recitation of verses from the Vedas and the Gita, followed by the ceremonial lighting of lamps by the guests.