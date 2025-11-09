It's not the government’s duty to serve any party’s interests: Tarique Rahman
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has said that one of the key responsibilities of the current interim government is to establish a democratic government that is accountable and answerable to the people through their votes. He also added, “It is certainly not the duty of this government to serve any party’s interests.”
Tarique Rahman made these remarks while addressing the ‘Hindu Representatives Conference 2025’ as the chief guest, joining virtually from London. The event was organised by the Matua Bahujan Samaj Oikya Jote on Saturday afternoon at the Krishibid Institute auditorium in Dhaka.
Leaders and members from various Hindu organisations and temple management committees attended the conference. The programme began with the recitation of verses from the Vedas and the Gita, followed by the ceremonial lighting of lamps by the guests.
Tarique Rahman warned that if the country becomes unstable, it could pave the way for the return and rehabilitation of “defeated and fugitive fascist forces.” In this regard he urged the interim government to remain alert to “covert political manoeuvres.”
The acting chairman said that during fascist rule, some anti-fascist activists had adopted secret strategies to survive. Similarly, the fallen and defeated fascist elements might now be using covert tactics to obstruct the nation’s transition to democracy and he cautioned to remain vigilant about it.
Referring to some former allies who were once part the anti-fascist movement, Tarique Rahman observed that their recent actions may be creating conditions that undermine the rights and opportunities of “you, me, and many others in this country.”
Calling for zero tolerance towards the fallen and fugitive forces, Tarique Rahman said, “One of the main ways to resist the malicious schemes of covert groups is to maintain and strengthen a broad national unity against fascism.” For that, he noted that the BNP remains committed to cooperation and understanding with the interim government and its allies in the anti-fascist movement.
Mentioning that BNP has always been a “peace-loving, tolerant, and people-oriented” political party in Bangladesh’s political setting, Tarique Rahman said that positive attitude for other parties and differing views is embedded in its political culture. He also claimed that the BNP’s political struggle is aimed at ensuring the political and economic empowerment of the people.
Tarique Rahman announced that if BNP wins the upcoming election and forms the government, it will distribute five million ‘family cards’ to support low-income households and create employment opportunities for young people. He said, “To ensure employment for the youth, we have already taken plans to provide them with various technical training and different important language courses, enabling them to become skilled manpower capable of working both at home and abroad.”
Highlighting Bangladesh’s religious and cultural diversity, Tarique Rahman stated, “The bond of unity within diversity is the true cultural, social and political beauty of our state and society.” He added that Bangladeshi nationalism is the unifying thread in this diverse society.
Affirming equal rights for people of all faiths in Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman said, “As a citizen of Bangladesh, you have exactly the same rights in this country as I do, no more, no less.” He also assured Hindu community leaders that their concerns and demands would be addressed.
The conference was presided over by Somnath Sen, convener of the Matua Bahujan Samaj Oikya Jote. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir presented the demands of the Hindu community to Tarique Rahman.
Mirza Fakhrul said that Bangladesh now has the opportunity to establish a truly secular society where the rights of all communities and faiths are upheld, and where everyone can exercise their rights and enjoy equal participation in the country’s political and economic spheres.
BNP standing committee members Abdul Moyeen Khan, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud also spoke at the time.
Among others, member secretary and spokesperson of the Matua Bahujan Samaj Oikya Jote Kapil Krishna Mondal, joint convener Samen Saha, secretary general of the Hindu Mahajote Gobinda Chandra Pramanik, chairman of the Hindu Front Bijon Kanti Sarkar, and Matua community leader Subarna Rani Thakur also addressed the gathering.