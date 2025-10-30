BNP rejects any idea limiting women progress: Tarique Rahman

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman today said that empowerment of women isn’t only fairness, but also part of cognitive economy.

"We reject any regressive idea that limits women’s potentials. Empowering women through childcare, equal pay and workplace safety is not only fairness, but also a way of smart economy," he said in a facebook post.

Tarique Rahman said, “What happens when a young mother leaves her job finding no other way to take care of her child, or a female student leaves school? It ultimately causes Bangladesh lose its potential, productivity, and progress."