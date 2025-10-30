BNP rejects any idea limiting women progress: Tarique Rahman
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman today said that empowerment of women isn’t only fairness, but also part of cognitive economy.
"We reject any regressive idea that limits women’s potentials. Empowering women through childcare, equal pay and workplace safety is not only fairness, but also a way of smart economy," he said in a facebook post.
Tarique Rahman said, “What happens when a young mother leaves her job finding no other way to take care of her child, or a female student leaves school? It ultimately causes Bangladesh lose its potential, productivity, and progress."
Tarique Rahman said, “BNP’s goal is simple- to build a modern, people-centric Bangladesh where no woman has to choose either her family or her future.”
He pointed out the BBS Labor Force Survey, 2024 which found that only 43 per cent women come to the labour market compared to 80 per cent of men. That gap shows us that we are leaving more than half of our nation’s talented workforce behind.
“That is why the BNP is considering introduce an initiative to take childcare as a part of country’s economic growth strategy,” he said.
Tarique Rahman in his post highlighted the party’s vision for women empowerment, saying, under the vision the following measures would be taken when BNP comes to power.
The measures are-
1. Day care centres in all public universities.
2. Day care centres gradually in all public offices.
3. Mandatory day care centres at large private institutions and factories.
4. Tax incentives and CSR credits for employers providing childcare.
5. Training and certification for caregivers under the Ministry of Women and Children’s Affairs’ standards.
Tarique Rahman said this single reform can help raise women’s employment, increase family income, allow the growing middle class to find financial stability, and add up to 1 per cent to our GDP.
With women making up nearly two-thirds of the garments industry workforce, the contribution of working mothers should not be undervalued, he said.
He also pointed out the studies of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and International Labour Organization (ILO) which showed that factories with childcare facilities enjoy higher retention, lower absenteeism, and recover costs within a year.
"We have a clear vision to build an inclusive trillion-dollar economy by 2034 that creates millions of jobs, where every citizen, especially women, contribute to their country’s growth with pride," Tarique added.
He urged to build a nation where every working mother and every female student has their freedom to thrive, and where cares and cooperation to them are recognised as the foundation of progress in every community.