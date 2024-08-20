Jamaat moves to lift ban on the party

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami started its regular activities including the opening of the party offices in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country following the changed situation of 5 August.

Currently, the party’s central focus is on two issues – one is to regain the registration from the election commission and another is to lift the ban on the party.

Sources said Jamaat is also taking legal steps to get back its registration. The party is also running efforts convincing the interim government to lift the executive order which banned the party at the last moments of the student-people movement.

A highly placed source in Jamaat said a lawyer of the High Court has already been appointed to take legal and administrative measures in connection with the ban and registration issues, and the lawyer is mediating with the persons concerned of the government.