AL to give grassroots leaders message of unity and street control

Ruling Awami League is preparing to bring its leaders and activists to the streets at short notice in order to tackle any situation that may arise. It is with the forthcoming election as well as the one-point movement of BNP and other parties in mind that this preparation is being made. Top leaders of Awami League’s committees of all levels from all over the country have been summoned to Dhaka on 6 August. The special extended meeting will be held on that day at Ganabhaban.
The last time such a special extended meeting was held was before the 11th parliamentary election. The main agenda of that meeting held on 23 June 2017 was the 11th parliamentary election. This time it also includes the opposition’s one-point movement.
According to sources among Awami League’s policymakers, the grassroots leaders are the main target of the extended meeting. Party president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina will reassure them about the forthcoming election. The party chief’s message will be that the election will be held in accordance to the constitution and in time. No matter what pressures or obstacles there may arise, Awami League will not step back. The leaders and activists must be prepared accordingly.
Another message to be delivered is that if Awami League remains united, no one will be able to defeat it. There will also be certain instructions. For example, there will be efforts by the opposition to halt the election and make it questionable. The leaders and activists must be prepared to take up programmes or take position on the streets at the shortest notice.
A central leader Awami League, on condition of anonymity, said that there is need for unity in the party. But at the grassroots, the party president and the general secretary are divided into two camps. There is an extreme divide between the members of parliament and leaders of the party. They don’t even interact with each other, said the leaders. The conflicting leaders will be brought together in a bid for unity.
The leader went on to say that the election slogan this time will be, Awami League leaders and activists are with anyone with the boat. In other words, everyone must work in favour of whoever the party nominates.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Awami League’s general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said that the party is giving importance to this extended meeting. Party chief Sheikh Hasina basically will listen to the grassroots. She will also instruct them. The main focus is the election. There will also be instructions of what to do if anyone tries to obstruct the election.
Inspiring the leaders
This correspondent spoke to five central leaders of Awami League about the importance of the extended meeting. They said that the US visa policy, the activities of foreign quarters regarding the election, efforts by BNP and other parties to gather more and more people at their programmes, all had some sort of impact on the Awami League leaders and activists. Leaders from the districts and the upazilas, even member parliament were asking the central leaders, “What lies ahead?” They voices are tinged with concern.
During informal conversations, Awami League policymakers themselves admit that things are different this time. They said there was widespread arson and violence before the 2014 election. But at that time, the responsibility to bring the situation under control lay more on the law enforcement agencies than the party. Before the 2018 election too, the party was not needed that much. But this time the party will be given responsibility. They will be backed by the law enforcement. That is why Awami League is trying to invigorate these leaders and activists at all levels.
Since last December, the programmes that were held to counter BNP’s programmes have yielded results. Sheikh Hasina will address an election rally outside of Dhaka. This will inspire the party men further.
A leader, not wishing to be named, told Prothom Alo, Awami League is organisationally strong at the grassroots. If the differences can be slashed and the party men reassured, this will yield results.
If Awami League remains united, no one can defeat itAbdur Razzaque , Awami League presidium member and agriculture minister
BNP too changed some of its programmes as this is August, the month of mourning. Previously mourning day events would be restricted to Dhanmondi Road 32 and the party office at Bangabandhu Avenue. This time importance is being given to meetings and rallies.
Who will join the extended meeting?
The extended meeting had been scheduled for 30 July. However, the Chattogram-10 by-election is to be held on 30 July. On 2 August Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has a rally in Rangpur. The date for the extended meeting was thus changed to 6 August to ensure that delegates from all districts turn up.
Around 3000 party leaders can take part in the extended meeting. The statements of the grassroots leaders will be heard about the coming election and the opposition movement. Central Awami League will hand out books, CDs and other materials to the grassroots leaders to campaign about the government’s development achievements.
The party’s national committee, central committee and council of advisors will all join the extended meeting. The party presidents and general secretaries of the district/city and upazila/thana/pourashava level have been invited. Similarly, the central presidents and general secretaries of the party’s affiliated organisations will participate in the meeting. Party members of parliament, the party’s elected zilla parishad and upazila parishad chairmen and the party mayors of the city corporations and pourashavas.
Awami League presidium member and agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque told Prothom Alo, the main objective is to revitalise the leaders and activists of the party at all levels before the election. This will consolidate the unity of the party. If Awami League remains united, no one can defeat it.