AL to give grassroots leaders message of unity and street control

According to sources among Awami League’s policymakers, the grassroots leaders are the main target of the extended meeting. Party president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina will reassure them about the forthcoming election. The party chief’s message will be that the election will be held in accordance to the constitution and in time. No matter what pressures or obstacles there may arise, Awami League will not step back. The leaders and activists must be prepared accordingly.

Another message to be delivered is that if Awami League remains united, no one will be able to defeat it. There will also be certain instructions. For example, there will be efforts by the opposition to halt the election and make it questionable. The leaders and activists must be prepared to take up programmes or take position on the streets at the shortest notice.

A central leader Awami League, on condition of anonymity, said that there is need for unity in the party. But at the grassroots, the party president and the general secretary are divided into two camps. There is an extreme divide between the members of parliament and leaders of the party. They don’t even interact with each other, said the leaders. The conflicting leaders will be brought together in a bid for unity.