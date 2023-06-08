BNP activists allegedly attacked by ruling party men in Pabna

At least 10 BNP leaders and activists including party chairperson Khaleda Zia's advisor Habibur Rahman Habib were injured in an attack allegedly by the activists of Jubo League and Chhatra League in Sadar upazila of Pabna on Thursday noon, reports UNB.
Habib, also convenor of the district unit BNP and senior joint convenor Abdus Samad Khan Montu were among the injured.
Local BNP leaders said they were heading towards a local power office to besiege it, protesting the unbearable load shedding and rampant corruption in the power sector as part of the party's central programme across the country.
On their way, police first barred them at Boro Bridge end though it was later resolved by intervention of senior leaders, they said, adding that a brief rally was held at Ghora Stand near the bridge.
Some leaders and activists of Jubo League and Chhatra League led by district parishad member Nazru Islam Sohel took position at the traffic crossing area in the city and attacked the BNP men while they were returning to their respective destination after the rally in front of Latif Tower, leaving 10 people injured, said senior convenor Montu.
The BNP leader alleged that the AL men carried out the attack in presence of the law enforcers.
Witnesses said a tense situation has been prevailing in the town.
Denying the allegation of the attack on BNP, district AL president Rezaul Rahim Lal claimed that the BNP activists swooped on them when they were holding a peace rally.
DM Hasibul Benzir, additional superintendent of police (sadar circle), said they were aware of a clash between the AL and BNP activists.
He claimed that he had no idea about any attack and details will be known after investigation.