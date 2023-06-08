BNP activists allegedly attacked by ruling party men in Pabna

At least 10 BNP leaders and activists including party chairperson Khaleda Zia's advisor Habibur Rahman Habib were injured in an attack allegedly by the activists of Jubo League and Chhatra League in Sadar upazila of Pabna on Thursday noon, reports UNB.

Habib, also convenor of the district unit BNP and senior joint convenor Abdus Samad Khan Montu were among the injured.

Local BNP leaders said they were heading towards a local power office to besiege it, protesting the unbearable load shedding and rampant corruption in the power sector as part of the party's central programme across the country.

On their way, police first barred them at Boro Bridge end though it was later resolved by intervention of senior leaders, they said, adding that a brief rally was held at Ghora Stand near the bridge.