I don’t need to win DUCSU, I just want to stay alive: Abdul Kader

Abdul Kader, the Vice President (VP) candidate of the Anti-Discrimination Student Council panel in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election, has alleged a smear campaigns before the election terrified him.

“I don’t need to win DUCSU, I just want to stay alive,” Kader wrote in a Facebook post today, Thursday.

Abdul Kader rose to prominence during the July uprising when he, as a coordinator, announced the 9-point demand.

Last year, when seven coordinators were detained and taken to the Detective Branch office during the anti-government movement, the media carried the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement’s programmes through statements sent by Kader.