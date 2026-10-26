If crossfire is necessary and the government allows it, we will do it: IGP
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Ali Hossain Fakir has said police will resort to “crossfire” if necessary, provided the government gives permission.
He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of Community Islamic, the Islamic banking service of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC, in Chawkbazar, Old Dhaka, on Monday afternoon.
IGP Ali Hossain Fakir said police are labelled fascist when they use force, while they are called weak when they remain inactive. The police must be provided with a suitable environment to perform their duties and maintain law and order, he said.
“Where crossfire is necessary, if the government allows it, we will do it,” he said.
Referring to criticism of police conduct and the use of force, the IGP said, “When police baton-charge people, they are called fascist. But when police remain silent, they are called weak. Under these circumstances, the police must be given an environment in which they can work and be equipped to carry out their responsibilities.”
The IGP said the law and the Constitution must be followed to maintain peace and order in society. Police must take action against crimes, and members of the force must also face action if they commit offences, he added.
He also stressed the need for public cooperation in maintaining law and order. He said it was important to verify facts rather than be misled by rumours and misinformation.
Collective cooperation from all concerned was necessary to maintain normalcy in the law and order situation and ensure the country's economic progress, the IGP said.