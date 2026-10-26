If crossfire is necessary and the government allows it, we will do it: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Ali Hossain Fakir has said police will resort to “crossfire” if necessary, provided the government gives permission.

He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of Community Islamic, the Islamic banking service of Community Bank Bangladesh PLC, in Chawkbazar, Old Dhaka, on Monday afternoon.

IGP Ali Hossain Fakir said police are labelled fascist when they use force, while they are called weak when they remain inactive. The police must be provided with a suitable environment to perform their duties and maintain law and order, he said.

“Where crossfire is necessary, if the government allows it, we will do it,” he said.