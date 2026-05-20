Awami League was already there, what has ‘come back’ is their arrogance: Asif Nazrul

Amid discussions over a Facebook post by interim government adviser Mahfuj Alam regarding the “return” of the Awami League, another adviser, Professor Asif Nazrul, has also commented on the matter.

In a post published on his Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon, Asif Nazrul wrote, “The Awami League has not come back; they were already there. What has come back is their arrogance, falsehoods, and audacity to mislead people.”

Netizens are finding differences between Mahfuj Alam’s remarks and Asif Nazrul’s post regarding the return of the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned

After the Awami League was ousted from power in the 2024 student mass uprising, an interim government led by Muhammad Yunus was formed. Alongside Dhaka University law professor Asif Nazrul, his student Mahfuj Alam also served in that government.