686 establishments, vehicles vandalised-torched in 25 days: Police

The police added that BNP has been continuing its movement since its rally on 28 October and carrying out subversive activities to make these programmes a success.

The press release said, 310 incidents of vandalism, including 275 vehicles and 24 establishments, took place between 29 October and 22 November. In this period, 290 vehicles and 17 establishments came under arson attacks.

During the blockade, 24 incidents of violence took place in railways from 31 October to 22 November.