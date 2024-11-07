All set to take Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment

He further said if Khaleda Zia’s physical condition and all other things remain conducive to travelling, at first she will be taken to London by a long distance specialised air ambulance on 8 November.

Later, she might be taken to a multidisciplinary health centre in the US or Germany for liver transplant as per the advice of specialist physicians, he added.

Amir Khasru said several London hospitals have already been contacted for the treatment of the BNP chief.