All set to take Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment
All preparations have been made to take Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia abroad for better treatment.
Visa processing of all her entourage, including seven physicians of the medical board formed for her treatment, has also been completed, said BNP standing committee member and former minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury.
He further said if Khaleda Zia’s physical condition and all other things remain conducive to travelling, at first she will be taken to London by a long distance specialised air ambulance on 8 November.
Later, she might be taken to a multidisciplinary health centre in the US or Germany for liver transplant as per the advice of specialist physicians, he added.
Amir Khasru said several London hospitals have already been contacted for the treatment of the BNP chief.
He said a total of 16 people, including physicians and nurses, will accompany her.
Depending on the availability of an air ambulance, Khaleda Zia’s journey may defer for one or two days, he said.
BNP standing committee’s another member Salahuddin Ahmed said Khaleda Zia will be taken abroad for treatment by an air ambulance having all kinds of medical support.
Former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, 79, has been suffering from different ailments including liver cirrhosis, heart, lung, kidney and eye diseases, arthritis and diabetes.
She has been taking treatment from the capital’s Evercare Hospital under the supervision of a medical board for a long time.