Politics grapples with anarchy, uncertainty

The country’s politics has taken a violent turn. BNP continues its blockade in the face of arrest and remands of its leaders. The government is getting stricter in containing the opposition. Both groups have not shown signs of any compromise or dialogue yet although the national election is drawing near. Analysts think violence and uncertainty are increasing in politics.

The political tension had been prevailing centering the polls-time administration. The situation turned more chaotic as violence and deaths marred BNP’s 28 October grand rally. Awami League and BNP are blaming each other for the current situation.

The police arrested BNP chairperson Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir a day after BNP’s grand rally. An arrest spree is continuing against the party’s top to grassroots leaders. Even the senior leaders are being taken to remand.

The opposition has continued its blockade following a countrywide hartal for a day.