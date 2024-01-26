Police obstruct BNP’s procession in Faridpur

A ‘black flag’ procession brought out by the Faridpur unit of Bangladesh Nationalist Party protesting at the hike in commodity prices faced obstructions from the police in the district town on Friday.

The BNP leaders were then forced to hold a brief rally as the law enforcement barred them from a larger programme, alleged the leaders of the key opposition party.

Faridpur district unit of BNP organised the programmes as part of the party’s central activities to press home ‘one-point’ including protesting unabated price hike and demands of withdrawing ‘trumped up’ cases against BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and other political prisoners and their release and dissolving the ‘illegal parliament’.