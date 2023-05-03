199 local organisations applied for registration as election observers

As many as 199 private organisations have applied to the election commission (EC) to register their names as election observers. The organisations succeeding in getting registered with the EC will have the chance to observe the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections. This registration will be valid for the next five years.

According to the EC sources, some 199 organisations have applied for registering as election observing agencies within 2 February, the last day for submitting the application.

A seven-member committee, formed by the EC, are now verifying the applications primarily. The work is in the final stage. Almost half of the applications are likely to be discarded during the primary verification.