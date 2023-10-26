Environment conducive to polls still elusive: CEC

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said a conducive environment as per expectations for the next general election is yet to be created.
“We want the political situation to become favorable. But the expectation we had has not been met in these six, eight or nine months. They (politicians) could not find a solution. The politicians cannot solve the problem, how can I alone (solve it)…a solution cannot be found overnight,” the CEC said addressing a meeting held to exchange views at the Agargaon Nirbachan Bhaban.
The Election Commission (EC) organised the meeting titled ‘Eleventh parliamentary election: Role of mass media, the nation’s expectations’ with leading media personalities of the country.
In the opening remark, the CEC said, “Since taking charge, we have not proceeded down any smooth path. There is criticism, and talk of no confidence and crisis. We are not a party. We are just conducting the election. From that stance, we have been pleading for a favourable political environment from the beginning. The expectations we had from the beginning are still elusive. We want the political milieu to become favorable and our work to get easier.”
“Since taking the charge, we have held dialogues with political parties. We also pleaded with those who were not interested to join. Finally I even sent that party and other like- minded parties DO letters so that they come. We told them to come to have a cup of tea in informal settings, but we did not get any reply.”
He said not joining a dialogue with the EC can be a strategy of those political parties and it is their internal affair.
“We clearly stated that every political party may have its own political strategy and the EC would not make any undue interference in the matter. But we could continue to urge you all to come and resolve the problems. Or you resolve the existing crisis on the ground,” the CEC added.
After the welcome speech by the CEC, the media personalities exchanged their views. Some journalists welcomed the CEC’s remark about favorable conditions while some others opposed.
Kazi Habibul Awal then again took the floor and made the remark that how the CEC alone can find a solution.
Election commissioners Md Ahsan Habib Khan, Rasheda Sultana and Md Alamgir also addressed the meeting.
The Daily Star’s editor Mahfuz Anam, The Daily Observer’s editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Jugantor’s editor Saiful Alam, Bangladesh Protidin’s editor Noim Nizam, Dainik Protidiner Bangladesh’s editor Mustafiz Shafi, NTV’s chief editor Jahirul Alam, ATN Bangla’s chief news editor JE Mamun, Channel I’s chief news editor Zahid Newaz Khan, News24’s executive editor Rahul Raha, Channel 24’s executive director Talat Mamun, Maasranga Television’s chief news editor Rezwanul Haque, among others, spoke at the meeting.