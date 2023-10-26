Environment conducive to polls still elusive: CEC

The Election Commission (EC) organised the meeting titled ‘Eleventh parliamentary election: Role of mass media, the nation’s expectations’ with leading media personalities of the country.

In the opening remark, the CEC said, “Since taking charge, we have not proceeded down any smooth path. There is criticism, and talk of no confidence and crisis. We are not a party. We are just conducting the election. From that stance, we have been pleading for a favourable political environment from the beginning. The expectations we had from the beginning are still elusive. We want the political milieu to become favorable and our work to get easier.”

“Since taking the charge, we have held dialogues with political parties. We also pleaded with those who were not interested to join. Finally I even sent that party and other like- minded parties DO letters so that they come. We told them to come to have a cup of tea in informal settings, but we did not get any reply.”