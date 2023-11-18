Shakib Al Hasan collects Awami League’s nomination form

Bangladesh men's cricket ODI captain Shakib Al Hasan has collected nomination form of Awami League to contest in the next general election.

A representative of Shakib collected the nomination for Dhaka-10, Magura-1 and Magura-2 electoral constituencies from the Awami League's Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital.

A relative of Shakib confirmed the information to Prothom Alo and said he will submit the nomination after returning home from abroad.

The ruling Awami League started selling its nomination forms among the aspirant candidates from today, Saturday, for the twelfth parliamentary elections.

The party aspirants can collect and submit the nomination papers from 18 November to 21 November between 10:00am and 4:00pm every day, an Awami League press release said.