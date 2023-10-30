Khaleda Zia under observation of physicians

The former prime minister Khaleda Zia on Friday underwent a successful surgery on her liver blood vessels. Her physicians said that the complications related to her liver cirrhosis will be alleviated to some extent by this surgery.

Three surgeons had come from the US for Khaleda Zia's treatment and on Friday they carried out the surgery in coordination with her physicians in Dhaka.

Two of the physicians returned to the US on Friday night and the other surgeon left on Saturday. They had arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday (25 October) night to attend to Khaleda Zia.