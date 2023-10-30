Khaleda Zia under observation of physicians

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia is being kept under observation of specialists for three days in her hospital cabin after undergoing surgery of the blood vessels of her liver.
The BNP leader's personal physician, AZM Zahid Hossain, speaking to Prothom Alo today, said the medical specialists will keep her under observation for another two weeks or so in order to see the effect of the surgery on her liver blood vessels.
The former prime minister Khaleda Zia on Friday underwent a successful surgery on her liver blood vessels. Her physicians said that the complications related to her liver cirrhosis will be alleviated to some extent by this surgery.
Three surgeons had come from the US for Khaleda Zia's treatment and on Friday they carried out the surgery in coordination with her physicians in Dhaka.
Two of the physicians returned to the US on Friday night and the other surgeon left on Saturday. They had arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday (25 October) night to attend to Khaleda Zia.