BNM threatens to pull out of the race

Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) chairman Shah Muhammad Abu Zafar has said they have joined the polls on the assurance of the upcoming parliamentary election going to be fair and impartial.

If they see the election is not being fair and impartial or polls atmosphere does not exist, then the BNM will stay out of the election, he said

The BNM chief made the remarks while exchanging views with journalists after an extending meeting of the party in Banmaladia of Madhukhali, Faridpur on Saturday.