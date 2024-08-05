Houses of ministers, MPs attacked, torched

Houses of public representatives, Awami League offices, police stations and different other government installations were attacked, vandalised and torched in 39 districts on Sunday amid violence centering non-cooperation movement.

Fierce clashes erupted between protesters and leaders of Awami League and its associate organisations in different districts of the country.

Agitators attacked, vandalized and set fire to the residences and offices of ruling party ministers, state ministers, parliamentarians and Awami League leaders in at least 14 places.

They ransacked and set afire at least 20 offices of AL.

In at least 11 districts, various government buildings, police stations, deputy commissioner's offices, police super’s offices were attacked. Earlier, after the attack on education minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury's residence in Chattogram city on Saturday, the houses of four BNP leaders were attacked and set on fire.