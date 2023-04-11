24 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail

Twenty-four pro-BNP lawyers, who were sued over a scuffle and vandalism at the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) iftar mahfil on 6 April, got anticipatory bail on Monday, reports UNB.
The accused, including barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Ruhul Quddus Kazal, appeared in person on Monday before the court and applied for anticipatory bail.
The bench of justice Iqbal Kabir and justice AKM Rabiul Hasan granted them bail. Former attorney general AJ Mohammad Ali heard the bail on their behalf.
According to the case statement, including the 24, around 50 to 60 lawyers and some outsiders suddenly chanted slogans in the name of Tarique Rahman and Jamaat.
Later, they entered the hall number 2 and then entered the hall number 1 of the Iftar ceremony where an iftar programme was organised by the SCBA on Thursday.
The accused tore down all the banners, broke chairs and tables and injured several lawyers.