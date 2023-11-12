Man carrying firearm seen at AL procession

A man brandishing a firearm was seen at the front row of Awami League’s procession in Mymensingh’s Nandail upazila on Sunday afternoon.
Upazila AL organised the rally protesting against the BNP’s violence in the name of waging movement.
AL leaders-activists from 13 union parishads and poursahava took part in the procession.
Some participants of the procession were also seen with placards criticising journalists.
Party sources said the procession was organised to protest BNP’s violence and arson. The procession also protested ‘negative news’ published against Mymensingh-9 (Nandail) lawmaker major general (retd) Abdus Salam.
Abdus Salam’s daughter Wahida Hossain led the procession that started from Government Shaheed Smriti Adarsha College ground. A man wearing jeans pants and sneakers was seen with shotgun near Wahida.
Upazila AL general secretary Md Aminul Islam told Prothom Alo that the man carrying the firearm is the bodyguard of Zahid Hasan, son-in-law of the lawmaker Abdus Salam.
The bodyguard is Md Kamruzzman from Bagerhat’s Kumarkhali.
The AL leader said the firearm Kamruzzaman was carrying is licensed yet it was not appropriate to show it in such a way.
He also said the bodyguard did not aim the firearm at anyone. He carried the firearm instead of leaving it at the vehicle since it was large in size.
Nandail model police station’s officer-in-charge Mohammad Rasheduzzaman told Prothom Alo over phone that police are investigating about the license of the firearm and the person carrying it.