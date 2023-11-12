Man carrying firearm seen at AL procession

A man brandishing a firearm was seen at the front row of Awami League’s procession in Mymensingh’s Nandail upazila on Sunday afternoon.

Upazila AL organised the rally protesting against the BNP’s violence in the name of waging movement.

AL leaders-activists from 13 union parishads and poursahava took part in the procession.

Some participants of the procession were also seen with placards criticising journalists.