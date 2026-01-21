Blanket 'indemnity' not acceptable, specific investigations required: Anu Muhammad

Anu Muhammad, a member of the Gonotantrik Odhikar committee and former professor at Jahangirnagar University, has stated that each incident must be subjected to a specific investigation before granting criminal immunity to participants involved in political resistance activities during the July mass uprising.

He said that blanket indemnity cannot be granted indiscriminately. Rather, specific investigations are necessary to determine whether an incident occurred as part of the mass uprising or was the result of an individual’s criminal actions.

Anu Muhammad made these remarks on Wednesday morning at the National Press Club in Dhaka while responding to a question at a press conference titled “Manifesto for people’s peace, comfort, security and democratic rights.”