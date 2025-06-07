Nation does not want another questionable election: Jamaat ameer

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman on Saturday said the nation does not want another ‘questionable election’ and stressed that a credible national election would only be possible if justice, reforms, the July Charter and July Declaration are ensured along with a level- playing field.

“The nation does not want another ‘questionable’ election. If justice, reforms, the July Charter and Declaration, and an equal electoral field are ensured, then an election following the roadmap will be possible,” he said after offering Eid prayers at his native village in Tulapur Panchgaon Eidgah under Bhatera union of Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district.