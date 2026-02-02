No sheaf of paddy, no boat, yet a neck and neck contest

If you head north-east from Kuakata, the political landscape will begin to change. The salty sea breeze fades, giving way to riverside settlements, markets, canals and fields of crops.

Getting down at Shakharia in Amtali upazila of Barguna, travelling through Amkhola Bazar, then along the riverbank past Suhari Bazar, crossing the river by trawler, we finally reached Galachipa. Just as we arrived, it was immediately clear that the electoral picture here is different.

Patuakhali–3, comprising Galachipa and Dashmina upazilas, has long been known as an Awami League (whose activities are currently banned) stronghold.

From the June 1996 national election through to 2024, candidates carrying the boat symbol won every single election here. This time, however, the Awami League is not contesting. As a result, the constituency’s electoral landscape has changed completely.

After crossing the Galachipa River from Haridebpur, banners of four candidates bearing four different symbols came into view.