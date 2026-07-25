Khelafat Majlis withdraws from 11-party alliance programmes

Khelafat Majlis has decided to stop participating in any programmes organised under the 11-party alliance and will instead carry out its political activities independently.

It has become the second party, after the Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan, to withdraw from the alliance's joint programmes.

The decision was taken on Saturday morning during the third general session of the party's Central Majlis-e-Shura, held at the Institution of Diploma Engineers auditorium in Kakrail, Dhaka, according to a party press release.

The statement said the 11-party alliance had been formed primarily as an electoral alliance, and with the election now over, its practical purpose had effectively ended.

Although Khelafat Majlis participated in several alliance programmes after the election, it has now decided to abstain from all future activities conducted under the 11-party platform.

The party added that it would continue efforts to build broader unity in the future whenever necessary for the interests of the country, the nation, and Islam. It also said its members of parliament would continue to perform the role of the parliamentary opposition.