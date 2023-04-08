BNP chairperson’s adviser Muktadir arrested in Sylhet

Police arrested BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's adviser Khandaker Abdul Muktadir in Sylhet on Saturday, reports UNB.
Sudip Das, additional deputy commissioner (media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, confirmed the news saying that the BNP leader was wanted in an old case.
BNP insiders said police arrested him from in front of Osmani International Airport in Sylhet when he came out of it to attend a scheduled party programme in the afternoon.
He contested from Sylhet-1 constituency as a Jatiya Oikya Front candidate led by BNP in the 2018 election.