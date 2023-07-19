BNP’s pre-road march rally begins in Uttara

A brief rally of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) started in Abdullahpur of capital city’s Uttara area before the commencement of the party’s road march for the second day, on Wednesday, on demand of resignation of the government.

During the rally, leaders, activists, and supporters of the BNP, along with its associate bodies and front organizations, gathered in the area. They arrived in processions from various parts of the capital, chanting anti-government slogans to express their discontent.