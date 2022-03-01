EC formation: Small parties, big role

Those who have been appointed as the chief election commissioner and four other commissioners, were in the list of names proposed by the small political parties that are close to the ruling Awami League.

The parties are: Tarikat Federation, Jatiya Party (JP), Ganatantri Party, Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BSD), National People's Party (NPP) and Bangladesh Nationalist Front (BNF).

The first four parties are partners of the Awami League-led 14-party alliance. The remaining two are known as close to the government.

Other than these six parties, those who have been appointed in the newly-constituted election commission were also in the proposals made by several other parties and individuals.

However, the ruling Awami League claims none has been appointed in the EC from the names of their list.

Separate gazette notifications were published on the appointment of the chief election commissioner and four commissioners on Saturday.

Sources at the partners of the 14-party alliance and parties close to the government said one or more than one person has got appointment in the newly-formed election commission.