EC formation: Small parties, big role

Names of CEC and certain commissioners were in the list of several parties.
Leaders of the partners of 14-party alliance and parties close to the government said it seems to them that the names proposed in most of the lists have been taken into consideration. It was the same last time.
This time the search committee published 322 names it received. But the 10 names recommended to the president and who recommended them have not been published. Most of the political parties have not published the names they proposed.
Professional bodies and individuals have also proposed names. Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury also proposed several names. Later he disclosed those names to the newsmen. Th newly-appointed CEC Kazi Habibul Awal was included in his list.
Bikalpadhara Bangladesh proposed five names which they disclosed in a press release. But none has been appointed from their list.
The ruling Awami League didn't disclose 10 names they proposed to the search committee.
In a statement on Sunday, general secretary Obaidul Quader said, "Although our names are left out, we are happy as the election commission has been formed in accordance with the constitution. We have trust in the EC. Awami League congratulated the newly-formed election commission and make commitment to cooperate with its activities. We expect the next election commission will be free, fair and credible to all under this commission."
Earlier in 2017, the proposals made by the small parties close to the government were taken into consideration. Then it came up in discussion that Awami League used the small parties to propose names of their choice. For this, names of CEC and other commissioners were in the list of several partners.
This time Awami League contacted their partners about proposing names of their choice, sources among the partners said. The Workers Party and JSD did not respond. But small partners of the 14-party alliance proposed some names provided by Awami League and various groups of the government.
A total of 322 names were proposed. Political parties proposed 136 names, professional bodies 40 names and eminent citizens 20 names. The remaining names came from individual levels.
According to Prothom Alo investigations, Tarikat Federation proposed 10 names which included Kazi Habibul Awal and another commissioner.
In the EC formed in 2017, the names of the CEC and two other commissioners were on the list of Tarikat Federation. The leaders of this party were proud about this. Tarikat Federation is a partner of the 14-party alliance.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, party president Nazibul Bashar Maizbhandari said it is not unusual to select two names for EC out of 10 names. He claimed that there was no link with the ruling party in this regard.
When asked about selecting names from the list of their party every time, Nazibul Bashar said, "It requires political acumen."
SM Abdul Kalam Azad came up for discussion after being elected from Dhaka-17 (Cantonment-Gulshan) in the election of 2014.
Ahead of the election, he formed political party BNF and got registration instantly. There are discussions about his close association with the different agencies of the government.
He proposed 10 names for the constitution of EC. It is learnt that the new CEC and several commissioners were in his list.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Abdul Kalam Azad admitted there are names in the new EC from his list. He, however, did not disclose names.
Jatiya Party (JP) is a partner of the 14-party alliance.
JP president Anwar Hossain Manju became forest and environment minister in 2014. The party secretary general is Sheikh Shahidul Islam.
A source in the party said names of new CEC and a commissioner were in their list.
In 2017, Ganatantri Party, a partner of 14-party alliance, had names of CEC and another commissioner in their list. This time the party proposed seven names. It is learnt that there is a name in new EC from their list.
Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) convener Rezaur Rashid Khan has admitted a commissioner has been appointed from their proposal. However, he declined to disclose the name of that commissioner.
National People's Party (NPP) proposed eight names. From their proposal, there are CEC and a commissioner.
NNP was in the BNP-led 20-party alliance for long. The party led by its chairman Sheikh Shawkat Hossain (Nilu) left the alliance. Earlier, the party came into discussion by joining an iftar party of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Shawkat died in 2017. His brother Sheikh Salahuddin is now president of the party.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said two persons have got appointment from their list.
The 14-party alliance sources said eight parties of the 24 registered parties are their partners. Moreover, there are more small parties close to the government.
Partner of the 14-party alliance and Workers Party president Rashed Khan Menon said they did not consult with any party when proposing any name.
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print edition, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.