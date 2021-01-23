'EC not serious to act against violation of electoral code of conduct'

The election commission is not taking stringent action against the violation of electoral code of conduct in the Chattogram City Corporation elections, according to candidates.

Allegations of violation of electoral code of conduct are being made at the returning officer's office since launching campaigns of CCC polls scheduled to be held on 27 January.

Against 53 complaints, the election commission verbally warned and fined in some cases.

The opposition Bangladesh National Party has expressed anger over the role of EC.