'EC not serious to act against violation of electoral code of conduct'

The election commission is not taking stringent action against the violation of electoral code of conduct in the Chattogram City Corporation elections, according to candidates.
Allegations of violation of electoral code of conduct are being made at the returning officer's office since launching campaigns of CCC polls scheduled to be held on 27 January.
Against 53 complaints, the election commission verbally warned and fined in some cases.
The opposition Bangladesh National Party has expressed anger over the role of EC.
The party alleged that steps were not taken against the Awami League mayor candidate against whom complaints were filed.
The Awami League, however, said BNP made allegations to make the elections controversial.
Meanwhile, two people have been killed in the violence. Three incidents of attacks and violence took place on Wednesday.
AL-backed mayor and councilor candidates' list signed by AL MP Mosharraf Hossain was published in newspaper as advertisement. He is the coordinator of AL CCC polls conducting committee.
On 19 January, BNP filed complaints of violation of electoral code of conduct.
The EC said the complaints are being examined.
About such complaints, returning officer Mohammad Hasanuzzaman claimed, "Steps are being taken when complaints are received. Many people have been arrested. If it is required, we will become very tough."
Analysing 53 complaints, it was found that some 12 complaints were filed on behalf of BNP mayor candidate Shahdat Hossain. Four incidents of attack have been mentioned in it.
The EC has asked the police stations concerned to take action.
BNP alleged that the EC has taken the complaint lightly. The party alleged the EC has not taken any steps against the remaining complaints.
BNP candidate Shahdat Hossain said, "The election commission does not take proper action if we make any complaints. Police are threatening our activists"
Awami League mayor candidate M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury submitted three complaints including vandalism and tearing posters.
He, however, declined to make any comment over the role of EC.
Rezaul said, "BNP is a party of filing complaints. The party makes allegations at random."