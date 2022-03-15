EC starts inviting 40 eminent citizens for dialogue

The election commission has decided to sit in a dialogue with eminent citizens on 22 March ahead of the 12th parliamentary election.

The commission is inviting 40 eminent citizens.

The EC sources said the invitation has already began from Tuesday. More names may be included out of these 40. The EC will hold dialogue with the senior journalists on 29 March.

The election commission is holding this dialogue to take advice from different professional bodies and political parties to hold the next parliamentary election in a free and fair manner.