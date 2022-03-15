EC starts inviting 40 eminent citizens for dialogue

In accordance with the proposal and advice from the dialogue, the commission led by Kazi Habibul Awal will take their own course of action.
Within 15 days of taking the charge, the new commission began the dialogue on Sunday. In the first day of dialogue, as many as 30 educationists were invited. Some 13 educationists joined it while remaining 17 educationists didn't join.
Speaking to Prothom Alo three professors, who didn't join the dialogue, said from the past experience they thought the dialogue would not be meaningful.
The media has not yet been informed formally that eminent citizens are being invited for dialogue on 22 March.
Election commission secretariat joint secretary Asaduzzaman told Prothom Alo that the election commission's dialogue with the eminent citizens will be held at 11:00am on 22 March.
EC sources said 40 eminent citizens include Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) distinguished fellow Debapriya Bhattacharya, Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury, former advisors to the caretaker governments M Hafizuddin Khan, Mirza Azizul Islam, Wahiduddin Mahmud, Sultana Kamal, Rasheda K Chowdhury, Rokea Afzal Rahman, Hossain Zillur Rahman and Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, M Hafiz Uddin Khan said he has received the invitation letter on Tuesday evening. He has not taken any decision to join the dialogue. He would take decision after discussing with others.