EC to be constituted through search committee: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said the new election commission will be constituted through a search committee to be formed by the president.

“The president will form a search committee and the election commission will be constituted through this search committee,” she said while replying to a question at a press conference in her official residence Ganobhaban on her recent visit to the United States to join the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.