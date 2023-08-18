AL unleashed mayhem after independence: Mirza Fakhrul

The BNP secretary general said these while addressing a programme marking 42nd death anniversary of the party’s founder Ziaur Rahman at the party chairperson’s Gulshan office on Friday morning.

Mirza Fakhrul said when Ziaur Rahman was given responsibilities through the revolution of the soldiers and the people he established multi-party democracy in the country. He also remarked what the prime minister said claiming Ziaur Rahman was involved with the incidents of 15 August, 1975 as falsification of history.

Mirza Fakhrul further said they now weave some stories from their figments of imagination that Shaheed Ziaur Rahman was involved with the murder of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. They have been doing this just to distort the history. The government has been saying these for deviating the people’s movement, being waged to restore democracy. But BNP did not even come into existence that time, he added.