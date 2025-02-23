EC is preparing to hold elections in December: Anwarul Islam
The election commission (EC) is taking preparations to hold elections in December, election commissioner Anwarul Islam Sarker said Sunday.
The election commissioner was speaking to newspersons at his office today.
The interim government is yet to declare any specific date for the upcoming election. However, several government sources said it is almost certain that the election will be held in December.
It could defer by a month at most if it is not possible to hold the polls in December, the sources added.
Chief adviser professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus announced a probable timeline for the upcoming election.
He said the election could be held in December 2025 in case of limited reforms or it could be held by the middle of next year in case of further reforms.
Citing the chief adviser, election commissioner Anwarul Islam told the newspersons, “Two probable timeline has been announced. We are preparing to announce the election schedule ahead of December.”
In response to another question, election commissioner Anwarul Islam Sarker said, “There are questions of reaching a consensus over the proposed law amendments. The EC will need time after reaching that consensus. If it is reached by tomorrow, then the EC will have some time. And if it is delayed, then we will have less time.”
Overall, the EC expects to hold the election within a reasonable time, he said.
Asked whether the EC is under pressure over the declaration of election schedule, the election commissioner said there was no pressure on them.
“The EC does not have any option except holding a fair election reflecting people’s expectations. We must ensure that,” he added.