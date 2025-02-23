EC is preparing to hold elections in December: Anwarul Islam

It could defer by a month at most if it is not possible to hold the polls in December, the sources added.

Chief adviser professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus announced a probable timeline for the upcoming election.

He said the election could be held in December 2025 in case of limited reforms or it could be held by the middle of next year in case of further reforms.

Citing the chief adviser, election commissioner Anwarul Islam told the newspersons, “Two probable timeline has been announced. We are preparing to announce the election schedule ahead of December.”