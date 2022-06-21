Eden College BCL attacks Samajtantrik Chhatra Front activists

BCL activists of Eden College have allegedly attacked Samajtantrik Chhatra Front activists during a human chain rally in front of the College around 1.30 pm on Monday.

Eden College unit president of Samajtantrik Chhatra Front Saima Afroze, and general secretary Shahinur Shumi along with some other activists were injured in the attack.

Demanding proper justice for the incident, Injured Shahinur Shumi said they were attacked about ten minutes after submitting their memorandum to the principal.