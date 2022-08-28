Leftists are now talking in BNP-Jamaat’s tone: Amu

Amu, a member of AL advisory council and spokesperson and coordinator of 14-party alliance, said the comments and politics of those who do left leaning politics in Bangladesh cannot be similar to those of Jamaat-BNP.
But irony is that the leftist politicians are making comments against their own philosophy, he said.
“I don’t know whether they can realise the matter or not,” he said.
Amu, who also served as minister in several times, said military dictator Ziaur Rahman gave jobs to assassins of 15 August in different Bangladesh missions abroad, later he brought the killers in politics and formed ‘Freedom Party’, made them MPs and brought them in opposition party under a protracted plan.
Zia established anti-Liberation forces politically, economically and socially in the country, he said adding that subsequently another military dictator HM Ershad also followed the footprints of Zia.
Speaking on the occasion as the special guest, fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim said a thorough investigation should be held to unearth the behind the scene masterminds of 15 August carnage to allow the new generation to know the truth.
It can be done by forming an independent commission or in line with the Code of Criminal Procedure, he added.
