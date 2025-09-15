Jamaat moves closer to ‘admitting mistake’ on 1971

Following the decisions of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, the leaders of Islami Chhatra Shibir, who won in the DUCSU (Dhaka University Central Students’ Union) elections, offered prayers at the Martyred Intellectuals’ Memorial in the capital’s Rayerbazar on Thursday morning.

Islami Chhatra Shibir is the student wing of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.

It was the first time since the Liberation War of 1971 that any Jamaat-affiliated organisation had visited the memorial.

Analysts consider this as a sign of a possible shift in the party’s long-standing stance on its role against the Liberation War in 1971.

Sources suggest that there could be many more similar initiatives in the future, something the Jamaat-e-Islami has so far avoided.

According to a senior Jamaat source, the leadership is now paying more attention than ever to the ongoing debate over whether the party should acknowledge its “mistake” in opposing the Liberation War and formally seek apology.