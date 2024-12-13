Don’t make political parties your opponent: Mirza Fakhrul to interim govt

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday has called on the interim government not to make the political parties its opponents.

He made the call in a discussion marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day in the afternoon, in reaction to the statement of information and broadcasting affairs adviser Nahid Islam.

Nahid Islam last week said, “... the political parties want the reform initiatives to be implemented under them and they are trying to prove that the government has failed.”

The discussion, organised by the BNP, at the auditorium of The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh in the city. Mirza Fakhrul chaired the event.