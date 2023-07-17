By-polls may generate less voter interest as term nearly over: Arafat

Awami League candidate Mohammad Arafat feels that the Dhaka-17 by-election may generate less voter interest as the term is nearly over. He said they felt that motivating the voters was a big challenge. However, he believes that the people coming to vote, will cast their vote in favour of the boat symbol.

Mohammad A Arafat was speaking after casting his vote at 11:15am at a centre of the Gulshan Model School and College in the capital. This college has a total of five polling centres.

Arafat said that voters have a disinterest in election where there is only five or six months left of the term. He said, "We are trying to inspire the people, trying to generate interest. We hope to get a significant number of votes."