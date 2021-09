Elections to 161 Union Parishad (UPs) in Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Noakhali, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar and nine municipalities, which were postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, will be held on 20 September, reports BSS.

Election commission secretary Humayun Kabir Khandakar said this while talking to newspersons at the Nirbachan Bhaban media centre in city’s Agargaon area on Thursday.