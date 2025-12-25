Law and order must be maintained at any cost: Tarique Rahman
Returning to the country after nearly a decade and a half in exile, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has pledged to maintain law and order at any cost. At the same time, he called on people to remain calm in the face of any provocation.
At a time when uncertainty and anxiety have spread among the public due to various criminal activities, including mob attacks, about a year and a half after the fall of the Awami League government through a mass uprising, Tarique Rahman made this pledge upon his return to the country.
BNP leaders have said that if the party wins the 13th parliamentary election scheduled for 12 February, he will be made prime minister.
Tarique Rahman landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 11:39 am on Thursday, where senior party leaders welcomed him. After staying at the airport for nearly an hour, he departed at 12:41 pm by bus for the public reception stage built in Purbachal.
Millions of leaders and activists had gathered on the roads around the airport and in Purbachal to welcome him. Responding to the cheers and greetings of the enthusiastic supporters, Tarique Rahman proceeded to the reception venue, but it took more than three hours to cover the seven-kilometre distance.
Before 4:00 pm, Tarique Rahman took the stage at the reception venue arranged on the July 36 Expressway, formerly 300 Feet Road, in Purbachal. Addressing the crowd of millions, he said, “Spies of hegemonic forces are currently engaged in conspiracies in various ways. We must remain patient. We must exercise restraint.”
Referring to the younger generation as the future leaders of the country, Tarique Rahman said, “Members of the younger generation—you will lead the country in the days ahead and build the nation. Members of the younger generation must take on this responsibility today so that we can build this country in a beautiful way, on a strong democratic foundation and a strong economic foundation.”
Tarique Rahman called on all leaders to work in unity to build the Bangladesh that people aspire to. In this context, he said, “We must preserve law and order in this country at any cost and we must remain calm and composed in the face of any provocation.”