Law and order must be maintained at any cost: Tarique Rahman

Returning to the country after nearly a decade and a half in exile, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has pledged to maintain law and order at any cost. At the same time, he called on people to remain calm in the face of any provocation.

At a time when uncertainty and anxiety have spread among the public due to various criminal activities, including mob attacks, about a year and a half after the fall of the Awami League government through a mass uprising, Tarique Rahman made this pledge upon his return to the country.

BNP leaders have said that if the party wins the 13th parliamentary election scheduled for 12 February, he will be made prime minister.