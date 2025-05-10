Ganosamhati Andolon demands trial of Awami League

The Ganosamhati Andolon has demanded trial of Awami League as a political party for indiscriminate killings and establishing a reign of terror over the past 15 years. The party stated that the future of Bangladesh depends on bringing the Awami League to justice.

Ganosamhati Andolon's Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki and Executive Coordinator Abul Hasan Rubel made these remarks in a joint statement.

The leaders said that the fallen fascist Awami League government had established a reign of terror over the past 15 years through enforced disappearances, murders, suppression of dissent, denial of voting rights, corruption, looting, and money laundering. In July and August, Awami League carried out indiscriminate killings against protesting students, workers and general citizens, killing more than 1,500 people and injuring thousands.