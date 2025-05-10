Ganosamhati Andolon demands trial of Awami League
The Ganosamhati Andolon has demanded trial of Awami League as a political party for indiscriminate killings and establishing a reign of terror over the past 15 years. The party stated that the future of Bangladesh depends on bringing the Awami League to justice.
Ganosamhati Andolon's Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki and Executive Coordinator Abul Hasan Rubel made these remarks in a joint statement.
The leaders said that the fallen fascist Awami League government had established a reign of terror over the past 15 years through enforced disappearances, murders, suppression of dissent, denial of voting rights, corruption, looting, and money laundering. In July and August, Awami League carried out indiscriminate killings against protesting students, workers and general citizens, killing more than 1,500 people and injuring thousands.
Various reports, including from the United Nations, have highlighted the involvement of the Awami League as a party in these crimes, said the Ganosamhati Anlodon statement.
The Ganosamhati Andolon also demanded that all political figures involved in these activities, as well as those who used state power to assist and lead Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League in carrying them out, be brought to justice. The statement said Bangladesh’s future as a country will hinge on ensuring speedy trial of Awami League.