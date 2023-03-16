Assault on journalists an unpardonable offence: GM Quader

Jatiya Party (JaPa) chairman GM Quader bitterly condemned the police attack on journalists during the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) elections, and demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the incident, reports UNB.

"Assault on media workers while performing their professional duties is an unpardonable offence," he said in a statement. Expressing anger over the incident, the JaPa chief also said any attack on innocent journalists while collecting news cannot be accepted in a civilised society.