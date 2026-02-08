I'm treading the path of transparent and accountable politics

Was the party’s electoral understanding with Jamaat the sole reason behind your resignation from NCP, or were there other factors as well?
Tasnim Jara: I was not a professional politician. The July mass uprising opened the door for professionals like us to enter politics. I wanted to work towards building a different kind of politics, a new, people-oriented political culture. NCP, too, had promised moderate politics. But when I saw that they (the National Citizen Party) had aligned themselves with that same old style of politics, it seemed to me that staying in the party would no longer allow me to pursue a new political path. That is why I stepped aside. I am treading the path of transparent and accountable politics.
One of the leaders who once worked with you as a colleague in NCP is now your rival. Does that make you uncomfortable?
Tasnim Jara: The beauty of democracy lies in plurality of views. The electoral arena is not a place for personal duels, but a platform for presenting ideas and plans of action. I have full respect for my former colleague and for all others who are contesting the election. I believe the more capable candidates there are, the better the choices voters will have. I will seek people’s support based on my competence and vision. Personal mudslinging goes against my political philosophy.
As a woman candidate, are you facing any difficulties in your election campaign?
Tasnim Jara: There is a positive side to being a woman candidate. Women feel very comfortable approaching me and sharing their problems. Many say, “No one else will understand us, you will, mother.” That is a very big gain for me. The negative side, however, is cyber-bullying. It is not just me. All women who are active in public life or politics are becoming victims of this. We must work to make the political arena safer for women.
How would you describe the election environment, especially with regard to bullying and smear campaigns on social media?
Tasnim Jara: The bullying directed at women on social media is often aimed at character assassination. Its main objective is to break women mentally or silence them, but we will not stop. We must guarantee a safe and dignified environment to ensure that women can make meaningful contributions to politics and public life.
What challenges have you faced as an independent candidate?
Tasnim Jara: For an independent candidate, making people familiar with one’s electoral symbol within a very short time is a major challenge. Considering the inconvenience to residents, I am not doing any loudspeaker campaigning in the area, nor am I having massive programmes or rallies. That is because loudspeaker announcements, large programmes or blanketing the city with digital banners are not done in the interest of public service. They are done to display power and extract votes. We are instead going door to door, through lanes and byways, markets and neighbourhoods, and then from house to house, trying to talk about a new kind of politics. If I were part of an electoral alliance, this might not have been possible. Overall, I am very hopeful.
In your manifesto, you said you would ensure drains are cleaned before the monsoon begins and remove garbage piles from in front of homes through modern management. But these tasks are primarily the responsibility of the city corporation.
Tasnim Jara: To ensure a modern waste-management system and to improve the walking environment in local parks, I will work in coordination with the city corporation and other relevant agencies. For years, waste has been left lying beside homes, hospitals, and schools, this is a failure of the city corporation. When the city corporation fails and public suffering increases, who will people turn to for solutions? The city corporation, Titas, WASA, who will hold them accountable? A member of parliament can hold these service-providing agencies accountable. If elected, that will be my responsibility.
You are a physician. From that standpoint, what are your thoughts on improving healthcare services in the constituency?
Tasnim Jara: More than 600,000 to 700,000 people live in the Dhaka-9 constituency, and they have only Mugda Medical College Hospital to rely on. My specific plan is to ensure that Mugda Medical is equipped with modern equipment and that sufficient manpower is recruited to address staff shortages. If I am elected, I will engage with the Ministry of Health and bring the hospital authorities under accountability. Relying solely on Mugda Medical is not enough. The people also need primary healthcare centres. If elected, my plan for primary healthcare centres is to seek special allocations to modernise the many neighbourhood clinics, so that people do not have to crowd large hospitals for basic treatment.
In your election manifesto, you mentioned the principle of “no service, no bill.” If elected, how would you implement this? Would it be feasible in practice?
Tasnim Jara: What we will do is this: if we are able to go to parliament, we will propose a draft law based on the “no service, no bill” principle and apply pressure for its adoption. If Titas fails to supply gas, we will propose in the draft law that the monthly bill be waived. If the government fails to provide gas through pipelines, it must then ensure the supply of LPG cylinders at subsidised or fair prices. And if the price of cylinder gas is increased through syndication, we will pressure the administration to take strict action.