I'm treading the path of transparent and accountable politics

Prothom Alo :

Tasnim Jara: For an independent candidate, making people familiar with one’s electoral symbol within a very short time is a major challenge. Considering the inconvenience to residents, I am not doing any loudspeaker campaigning in the area, nor am I having massive programmes or rallies. That is because loudspeaker announcements, large programmes or blanketing the city with digital banners are not done in the interest of public service. They are done to display power and extract votes. We are instead going door to door, through lanes and byways, markets and neighbourhoods, and then from house to house, trying to talk about a new kind of politics. If I were part of an electoral alliance, this might not have been possible. Overall, I am very hopeful.