AB Party demands justice for fire-explosion victims

Amar Bangladesh Party or AB Party on Saturday demanded justice for victims of various fire and explosion incidents in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country over the years.

The party made the call at a rally in front of the National Press Club on Saturday, said a press release.

Presided over by AB Party joint convenor and professor major (retired) Abdul Wahab Minar, joint convenor and Supreme Court lawyer Tajul Islam and joint member secretary Asaduzzaman Fuaad spoke at the event.