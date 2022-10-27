You didn't chew up forex reserve, you eat up: Fakhrul

“Of course we want to ask where all the money of reserves has gone. She (prime minister) replied that nobody has chewed up the reserve. Yes, you did not chew the money rather you swallowed it,” Fakhrul said.

Replying to the PM’s remark that the reserve money has been spent on Payra port, the BNP leader said the money of reserve is not meant for Payra port.

“The forex reserve is meant to be used to tackle the economic crisis when needed.”