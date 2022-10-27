Politics

You didn't chew up forex reserve, you eat up: Fakhrul

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks at a rally organised by Jubo Dal on its 44th founding anniversary on 27 October 2022
Retorting to prime minister Shiekh Hasina’s remark that no one chewed up the forex reserves of the country, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said nobody chewed the money, but swallowed it.

The BNP leader made the remark at a rally organised by Jubo Dal marking its 44th founding anniversary in the city’s Naya Paltan on Thursday.

“Of course we want to ask where all the money of reserves has gone. She (prime minister) replied that nobody has chewed up the reserve. Yes, you did not chew the money rather you swallowed it,” Fakhrul said.

Replying to the PM’s remark that the reserve money has been spent on Payra port, the BNP leader said the money of reserve is not meant for Payra port.

“The forex reserve is meant to be used to tackle the economic crisis when needed.”

He also expressed apprehension about the future of Payra port saying that the experts have said that the port would fail due to lack of navigability of the river.

He also said that three divisional mass rallies of the BNP has left the government trembling in fear so much that they are enforcing undeclared strikes to foil rallies.

Saying that people joined BNP rallies in droves despite strikes, Fakhrul urged the transport owners association not to call strikes ahead of BNP rallies in Barishal and Rangpur at the behest of the government.

Regarding the next general election, the BNP leader reiterated the party’s stance not to take part in any election if the current government does not hand over power to a neural polls-time government.

Presided over by Jubo Dal president Sultan Salahuddin, the rally was attended, among others, by BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, advisory committee member Amanullah Aman, joint secretaries general Syed Moazzem Hossain and Khairul Kabir.

Before the rally, Jubo Dal leaders paid respects to BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman and brought out a colorful procession from Naya Paltan to Kakrail.

Vehicular movement in Naya Paltan’s VIP road was suspended due to day long programmes of the Jubo Dal, creating huge traffic congestion in the area. 

