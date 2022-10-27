None misappropriated the monetary reserve: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said money from the country’s reserve is being used for development activities, imports and the people’s welfare, as she inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several development schemes at the Payra seaport which are being implemented with own financing.

“Many people are questioning where the money from the reserve is going. I am telling them that the money goes to Payra seaport. The money is being used to purchase food and fertilizer for the people. This money is being used for the people’s welfare and imports. None is misappropriating the money,” she said.

The prime minister virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones of several development schemes at the Payra seaport involving Tk 110 billion that include capital dredging of the seaport’s Rabnabad channel, launching of eight ships, first terminal and construction of a six-lane approach road and a bridge, from her official Ganabhaban residence here.